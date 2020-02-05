state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Awkward handshake moment between Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON -- Did President Donald Trump decline to shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand?

At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi gave a look.

The speaker led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter. The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentwashington, d.c.nancy pelosipresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
What Democrats chanted at Trump during State of Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car
Cold air blowing in, Wednesday turns wet and windy
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
VIDEO: Violent purse snatching in Chinatown
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Democratic women wear white to SOTU in show of solidarity
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Show More
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
ABC13 Evening News for February 4, 2020
Pack of stray dogs caught chewing on woman's cars
Corvette company gets first look at damages after blast
Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello are Rodeo-bound
More TOP STORIES News