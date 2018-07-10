POLITICS

Atascocita volunteer group trapped in Haiti by rioting

EMBED </>More Videos

A missionary group from Atascocita became stranded in a small village in Haiti when political unrest broke out, closing off the main airport.

Ten Houstonians trying to do service work found themselves stranded in the violence in Haiti this week.

A missionary group from the Atascocita Community Church was in a small village in Haiti when political unrest broke out over the weekend, closing off safe access to the airport.

The volunteers finished their mission of building a playground and tried to leave the country. As riots shut down the airport in Port au Prince, the group took shelter in the village of Pignon. But even there, the violence had spread.

"Most of the violence is in Port au Prince, but of course you'll have all the copycat rioters. And so here in our small village we didn't expect that, but there has been some rioting. On Saturday, which was the big day in Port au Prince, they started burning tires here in this community and the major road to get through town to get us back to camp was closed," volunteer Shari Reulas explained. "After this experience, you really appreciate the safety that we have in the U.S. But it also opens your eyes to the things that people deal with on a daily basis. Good people just trying to survive can get caught in the crossfire of this political unrest."

The group arranged for a small missionary plane to pick them up in the village, and made their way to Florida. They hope to be back in Houston by tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvolunteerismu.s. & worldhaitiriotAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News