POLITICS

Artist erects 20-foot-tall pro-Trump art installation on front lawn

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the Trump art installation on Staten Island.

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island --
Conservative artist Scott LoBaido first made headlines in 2016 when he constructed a 12-foot-tall Pro-Trump "T," and somebody set it on fire.

That hasn't stopped LoBaido from erecting a "HUUUGE" new pro-Trump installation on a client's front lawn on Harris Avenue in Staten Island. This time, it's 20 feet tall and lights up at night.

The new installation, depicting a muscular President Donald Trump hovering over a red-white-and-blue "2020," sits well with this very pro-Trump enclave of the predominantly blue New York City.



Even so, given 2018's political climate, LoBaido said the owner of the home doesn't want to take chances.

"He put up security cameras all around the house. We have a fence here. And everybody in the neighborhood is on watch," he said.

Like it or not, LoBaido said the installation is a proud expression of his First Amendment rights.

"Here's my display to provoke emotion... and they love it," he said.

"They" includes neighbor Joe Noga. When asked if the installation was too big, he responded, "I think a little bigger would be better. Taller!"

But some, like Jack Bender, aren't as enthusiastic.

"It's not intruding in my life," he said. "It's just sort of there, and for me, it's weird."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpartbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Beto O'Rourke brings senate campaign to Houston Friday
Petition calls for Lebron to be named Education Secretary
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
More Politics
Top Stories
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
1 dead after apparent home invasion in NE Harris County
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
BRACE YOURSELF: Pumpkin spice season returns at Starbucks
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
Post Oak Little League to meet Astros before World Series
Show More
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Digital Deal of the Day
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
More News