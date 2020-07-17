Federal appeals court overrules judge on in-person Texas GOP convention in Houston

The City of Houston and Houston First appealed the ruling of Judge Lynn Hughes allowing the State Republican Party to proceed with an indoor convention. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed Judge Hughes ruling. In the middle of a pandemic, the doors remain locked. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A federal appeals court has stayed a judge's ruling in the on-going battle to hold an in-person Texas GOP convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center, according to Houston's mayor."The City of Houston and Houston First appealed the ruling of Judge Lynn Hughes allowing the State Republican Party to proceed with an indoor convention," Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote on Twitter overnight. "The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed Judge Hughes ruling. In the middle of a pandemic, the doors remain locked"News of the decision came hours after a Houston federal judge ruled that the Texas GOP could hold an in-person convention.Judge Lynn Hughes had ruled Friday that the event could be held this weekend or next weekend.Last week, Turner announced the cancellation of the contract between the city's GRB convention center and the GOP, which began a legal battle between party leaders and the City of Houston.After Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced last week that the city had canceled its contract with the GOP convention, which was scheduled at the GRB on July 16, Texas Republicans decided to hold a virtual convention.