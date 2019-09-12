Politics

Andrew Yang and Sen. Ted Cruz may face off in one-on-one basketball battle in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz may be headed for a showdown: on the basketball court.

Yang, who is in Houston to participate in the third Democratic debate at Texas Southern University Thursday night, was spotted shooting hoops the day before downtown.

And as those who follow Cruz know, basketball also happens to be right up his alley. Cruz was a varsity player in high school.

The challenge apparently started Wednesday afternoon when someone on Twitter pointed out they wanted to see a Yang versus Cruz game.

They had quite the exchange unfold, with Cruz responding, "Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court."



But Yang had an answer for him.



That was enough for Cruz, who set the game for Friday afternoon in Houston, with some stipulations.

"Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner's choice? Game?" Cruz wrote on Twitter.



Yang had another plan in mind though, countering instead that they should play one-on-one to "give the fans a show."

Although he's never one to back down, it seemed at first that Cruz might bow out. "Hmm. You're taller than I am. From the video, you're probably a better shot. And, I've seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim)," he wrote of Yang.

Cruz was talking about a video shared on Yang's Twitter timeline.



But Cruz ultimately decided to go for it, adding a GIF of Dwayne Johnson when he wrestled as "The Rock" to get his point across.



They eventually agreed to meet up, so, folks, it looks like we have a game.



It's not the first time Cruz has met an opponent on the basketball court.
Last summer, he and late night host Jimmy Kimmel faced off in the "Blobfish Basketball Classic," and like the debate, it was held at TSU.

That game ended with a tie.

We don't know where Cruz and Yang will host their basketball battle, if it happens, but it sounds like we could find out soon who's got game!

