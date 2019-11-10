Alabama fans chant 'USA' as President Trump makes appearance at football game

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- President Donald Trump has found comfort in the Deep South from college football fans cheering on the nation's top two teams and him.His reception at the showdown between Louisiana State and Alabama was in contrast to the scene at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, where he was booed, and the mixed response to his appearance at a martial arts fight in New York.Back in October, the president was on-hand for the series in Washington when chants erupted of "Lock him up!" Saturday's reaction from fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium included chants of "U-S-A!"This is Trump's third visit to a major sporting event in the past two weeks and the second SEC football game during his time in office. While the game was clearly in Crimson Tide territory this year, the president has been a frequent visitor to Louisiana recently.Thousands of supporters turned out to a pair of rallies in the bayou state, as Trump has campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone. Rispone, a Republican businessman from Baton Rouge is in a run-off battle against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.