Aide from Houston-area testified in Trump impeachment hearing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A witness in the Trump impeachment hearings is no stranger to teachers in Houston.On Tuesday, Jennifer Williams testified in front of Congress. She says she overheard a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader which she called "unusual.""It involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter," said Williams.Williams is an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a career foreign service officer.Williams' words caught Trump's attention. In a tweet, he called her a "never Trumper." He also said he never heard of Williams.Trump may not have heard of Williams, but she's known to some teachers in Spring Branch ISD.For 35 years, Memorial High School teacher Maria Carolina James has taught a number of students.There's one from the class of 2001 who stands out from the rest."She was excellent at speaking French," James recalled.James said Williams not only got good grades, but she remembers how well she helped her classmates."She's caring," James recalled. "She's a very caring person."She played basketball, made homecoming court, and was class vice president. Her teachers believe she is destined to bigger things beyond Tuesday's testimony."We need leaders like Jennifer in this country. She is exceptionally gifted," Williams said.