Actor Wilmer Valderrama hosts polling party at Montrose restaurant to celebrate Election Day

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Voters, you can raise your glass to this.

Actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama will make a stop at Montrose restaurant Goodnight Charlie's tonight for a polling party, and you're invited.


Although the hangout isn't a place where you would cast your ballot, the event is still all about getting voters to make sure their voices are heard.

Valderrama is headlining the party in a joint effort with the #VoteTogether campaign, which hosts non-partisan events across the country, and Johnnie Walker's Keep Walking America campaign.

Even though some fans might be more familiar with Valderrama's TV and film career, he's just as much involved in activism.

Valderrama helped launch Keep Walking America in 2016, which aims to promote inclusion and progress. That initiative also took Valderrama to Brownsville where he met with people there, walked along the Rio Grande and visited places focused on Brownsville's heritage.

The next year, he surprised people becoming American citizens after a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

Now 2018 has brought the actor known for That 70s Show and more to the Bayou City.

After you've hit the polls, swing by Goodnight Charlie's from 5-8 p.m. to chat with Valderrama. You do have to be 21 or older to attend the event.

