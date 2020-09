Gov. asks Texans to sign pledge opposing defunding police Thursday afternoon

Some want to defund our police — but we can’t allow it.



I’m calling on every Texan & every candidate for public office to join me in signing a pledge AGAINST defunding police tomorrow at 2 PM CT.



Download the pledge at https://t.co/XSAg8PLKH2 & share using #TexasBacksTheBlue pic.twitter.com/C25910tLSO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Here is a breakdown of what race gets pulled over and searched the most.

EMBED >More News Videos Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall addresses the historic tension between the police and minority groups.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is asking Texans, including elected officials, to sign a "Back The Blue" pledge and oppose "defunding" police departments across the state.In a video shared on Twitter Wednesday night, Abbott is calling for people to sign the pledge against defunding the police during a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m."Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state," he said. "This reckless action invites crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."Abbott will also propose "broad strokes" for legislation related to police funding that he hopes the legislature will take up in the 2021 session.The announcement, through the governor's reelection campaign and not his official office, will happen at the Austin Police Association. Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnin and Attorney General Ken Paxton are also expected to attend.Gov. Abbott has previously said the state might consider a takeover of the Austin Police Department after the city council removed a third of the department's budget Calls for "defunding" police departments have gained momentum since the death of Houstonian George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.