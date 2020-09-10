Politics

Gov. asks Texans to sign pledge opposing defunding police Thursday afternoon

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott is asking Texans, including elected officials, to sign a "Back The Blue" pledge and oppose "defunding" police departments across the state.

In a video shared on Twitter Wednesday night, Abbott is calling for people to sign the pledge against defunding the police during a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m.

"Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state," he said. "This reckless action invites crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."



Abbott will also propose "broad strokes" for legislation related to police funding that he hopes the legislature will take up in the 2021 session.

The announcement, through the governor's reelection campaign and not his official office, will happen at the Austin Police Association. Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnin and Attorney General Ken Paxton are also expected to attend.

Gov. Abbott has previously said the state might consider a takeover of the Austin Police Department after the city council removed a third of the department's budget.

SEE ALSO: Houston increases police budget as Dallas, Austin officials consider decreases

Calls for "defunding" police departments have gained momentum since the death of Houstonian George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

RELATED LINK: Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders want to freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets
