Traveling with presidents: Tom Abrahams shares historic political moments

This week, I'll be covering the @TheDemocrats debate in Houston with @MelanieLawson13. Here's a throwback to coverage from the 2004 @GOP convention...time flies and Mel doesn't change. Read more about this week's debates here ---> https://t.co/J3r5juTaMI #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/2OwUICEnLv — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) September 7, 2019

Reporting from DC. September 12, 2001. pic.twitter.com/up4whXe3VR — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) September 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been a loyal ABC13 viewer, you've seen reporter Tom Abrahams cover some of your national political news for the past 20 years.With the third Democratic presidential debate happening in Houston on Thursday, we're taking a look back at some of his historic moments.In 2008, Tom traveled along with John McCain on the day he earned his GOP nomination. Tom says one of his fondest memories is riding in McCain's private plane and bus, the Straight Talk Express.He also traveled to Michigan and Washington D.C. with President Barack Obama when he was a senator.In 2016, Tom traveled with Senator Ted Cruz on the night he won the Iowa Caucuses. He said they traveled to multiple events in New Hampshire and South Carolina in just 24 hours.Tom also traveled to Atlanta, Houston, New York and Dallas with President Donald Trump.But Tom says none of those events will compare to him covering political candidates in Houston.Tom, along with many other journalists, will pack the spin room to watch and analyze every part of the third Democratic debate.