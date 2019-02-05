STATE OF THE UNION

6th grader bullied for being named Joshua Trump to be president's guest at State of the Union address

Joshua Trump to be president's guest at State of the Union address: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., Feburary 4, 2019

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
A sixth-grader who was bullied for having the same last name as the president will now be one of his special guests at the State of the Union Tuesday night.

Delaware student Joshua Trump was being picked on for his name, even though he is not related to President Trump.

"They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid," said his mother, Megan Trump, in December.

At the time, the school agreed to immediately change Joshua's last name to his father's name in their system.

On Tuesday at the State of the Union, Joshua will be seated in the First Lady's section in front of a national audience.

SEE ALSO: What to know about the 2019 State of the Union address

The address will start at 8 p.m., Houston time.
