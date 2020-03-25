Trump approval rating as high as it's ever been

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump is as popular right now as he's ever been.In a new Gallup poll, 49 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president.That is up from five percent from earlier this month.It also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, his numbers are even better.60 percent of Americans approve while 38 percent disapprove. 45 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president