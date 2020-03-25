Politics

Trump approval rating as high as it's ever been

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump is as popular right now as he's ever been.

In a new Gallup poll, 49 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

That is up from five percent from earlier this month.

It also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.

But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, his numbers are even better.

60 percent of Americans approve while 38 percent disapprove. 45 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.president donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Houston-area poised to cross 400 coronavirus cases
Brazoria County issues "stay safe at home" order
President Trump declares major disaster in Texas
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
What we know about Houston area layoffs
GOOD NEWS! Houston's Nutcracker Market goes virtual
Show More
Officials arrive at Dillard's opened during 'stay home' order
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Here's when experts say COVID-19 could end in Houston
Inside Houston-bound flight that flew with 11 passengers
China hid coronavirus information, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges
More TOP STORIES News