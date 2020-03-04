6 GOP challengers hope to flip back House seat lost in 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Texas Congressional District 7, six Republican candidates are vying for the chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Lizzie Fletcher.Maria Espinoza, Wesley Hunt, Jim Noteware, Kyle Preston, Laique Rehman and Cindy Siegel are on the ballot in the Republican primary for the 7th District, which covers some of west Harris County, southwest Houston and the Bellaire area. Hunt and Siegel are considered the front runners. Fletcher is uncontested. Hunt is leading in early returns, 61% percent to Siegel's 28%.Wesley Hunt and his team have knocked on more than 100,000 doors and have raised more than $2 million. He has an endorsement from President Donald Trump as a political newcomer with a different kind of experience that he said should give him the edge."I'm an eight-year Army veteran, former Apache pilot, a West Point grad. What I understand is the kind of blood, sweat, and tears that takes to preserve our values and our way of life," said Hunt, the Republican candidate for U.S. House seat for Texas Congressional District 7. "I flew 55 combat missions in Baghdad, so when you put your life on the line to defend this country against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, I think it gives me a different perspective about what freedom really means that the other five candidates don't really understand."Six candidates are vying for a chance to unseat the Democrat incumbent, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, who flipped the district in 2018.Fletcher was out Tuesday morning voting with Harris County Constable precinct 1 .Cindy Siegel is another Republican she could face in November. Siegel is a certified public accountant and a former four-term mayor of Bellaire. She's worked on a number of Republican campaigns. She said she knows what the district's issues are because she has lived here her entire adult life."Health care and flooding, you see blocks that are not recovered, the issues all politics are local," said Siegel. "It's understanding what's important to you in the district."