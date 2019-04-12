layoff

47 Houston municipal workers receive layoff notices tied to Prop B

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after 67 Houston fire cadets learned they will not ascend fully-sworn to the department, the city issued layoff notices to 47 municipal workers.

The latest round of layoffs stem from the implementation of Prop B pay parity for tenured firefighters in the city.

The departments affected include parks and recreation, library, administration and regulatory affairs, and health.

The workers in those departments received 60-day layoff notices similar to those given to fire cadets. The city said the notices are pending.

The round of notices came on the same day Houston firefighters met with Mayor Sylvester Turner for the first time since January.

In the meeting, firefighters agreed to take the city's recent three-and-a-half year pay raise deal to a union vote if the city agrees to certain terms.

Firefighters insist on no layoffs and the sharing of financial details on Prop B implementation.

Firefighters have made that request for financial data for months. The city has yet to turn over financial details.

Both sides plan to meet early next week.

The salary increase for firefighters represent an annual $80 million to $100 million obligation to the city, according to a news release.

