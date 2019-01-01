EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4635816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know about Lina Hidalgo

Lina Hidalgo headlined the packed swearing-in ceremony of elected officials at NRG Center.Hidalgo, 27, is the newest county judge and on Tuesday promised accountability and inclusion at her office."I am humbled and I'm grateful," Hidalgo said.While the young judge acknowledged her lack of political experience, she also spoke of diversity, inclusion and moving forward together.Hidalgo defeated 11-year incumbent Ed Emmett in November."I think Judge Hidalgo is going to have time to learn the county," former Harris County Judge Robert Eckels said. "But I've been very impressed in how everything operates, and she doesn't seem to have the 'I got here just in time' syndrome that many officials have."Mayor Sylvester Turner seems to already have a working relationship with the new judge."I'm excited about the possibility of building on that relationship," Turner said. "If you're in the city of Houston, you are 100 percent in Harris County. And if you want a strong city you have to have a strong county. "