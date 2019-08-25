Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on MTA bus

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn -- Police say they are searching for the woman behind an incident of aggravated harassment directed at a teenager on a New York City bus.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on board a B6 MTA bus in Brookyn.

The suspect, who was seated behind the 18-year-old, began to make anti-Muslim statements towards the victim and then spat on her, according to the NYPD.

The woman then threw a cup of soda at her before getting off the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

Police say they are looking for a white woman, approximately 5'5", weighing approximately 200 lbs. and brown hair ties with an orange, yellow and white scarf. She was last seen wearing glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.
