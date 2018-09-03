A woman who claimed that two men kidnapped and robbed her made up the story, police say.Investigators say that when questioned, the woman confessed to fabricating the story.Earlier in the day, the Fresno Police Department said that the woman told law enforcement that two men jumped into her car, showed a gun, and demanded that she drive.She also claimed that later she went unconscious and when she awoke, she was tied up in her car in a rural area of Fresno County.The woman showed up at a nearby house to ask for help. But the person who lives at that house said the situation felt strange.The woman also claimed that a significant amount of cash was taken from her. She said the money was to be used to make payments for her family's trucking company, but it is unclear what role that money may have planned in this case.The Fresno Police Department says that it will continue to investigate the case.