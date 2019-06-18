16-year-old stabs teen for not getting invited to sleepover, police say

Police say the victim was hosting a sleepover, but didn't invite the 16-year-old. He was apparently upset and the two started arguing online.
According to authorities, the teen went to the victim's home and stabbed him. The victim is in the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
The suspect was arrested and charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Because both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, their names are not being released by police.
