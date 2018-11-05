Police say teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --
Authorities say a 15-year-old Florida boy strangled his mother after getting into an argument over a bad grade he received.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told news outlets the teenager was arrested early Saturday after the body of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger was found buried under a nearby church's fire pit. Investigators say the boy killed her after they argued about his school grades.

Chitwood says he faces murder charges. It was unclear Saturday if he has a lawyer to represent him. The Associated Press typically does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.

After the killing, authorities say the boy called friends to help him make it look like someone had burglarized the home. The boy initially told deputies his mother was missing.

The two 17-year-old friends face multiple charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after tying knot
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in Katy: Sheriff
Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day
Cruz and O'Rourke's final stretch before election night
Red light runner blamed for deadly crash in west Harris Co.
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Show More
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Migrant caravan moves through Mexico
EVERYONE WINS: JJ Watt signs memorabilia for fans in uniform
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
More News