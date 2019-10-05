Police: Teen dies after being hit by car in Crosby

The 14-year-old was trying to cross FM 1942 when he was hit on Thursday.
Another tragic loss, his life gone too soon. 14-year-old has succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital. Condolences to the family, may he Rest In Peace #HouNews https://t.co/bNm0Zyk8f5— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 4, 2019
The driver stayed at the scene, but the teen was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.
This death comes just days after a 13-year-old girl was run over by a car.
