Police: Teen dies after being hit by car in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager has died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Crosby, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old was trying to cross FM 1942 when he was hit on Thursday.



The driver stayed at the scene, but the teen was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

This death comes just days after a 13-year-old girl was run over by a car.

