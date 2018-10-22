Seven cars were damaged by fire outside MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and police say tailgaters are to blame.The New Jersey state police say careless tailgaters left hot coals in the parking lot during the Jets game.In two separate incidents, a car parked over the coals, causing the car to catch fire. One of those fires then spread to several other cars.No one was hurt.MetLife officials remind tailgaters that there are hot charcoal bins around the parking lot for safe disposal.