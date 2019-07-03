Police tackle man threatening to jump off SW Freeway: Video

Reason for the closure: A suspect (driver) who led our officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit is out of the vehicle and threatening to jump off the ramp that connects 59 South to the West Sam Houston Parkway (Tollway). #houtraffic #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 2, 2019

UPDATE: Suspect was just taken into custody. We’ll have a media briefing shortly. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense situation unfolded on the Southwest Freeway when police say a chase suspect threatened to jump off an overpass.Houston police say the man stopped traffic on the outbound lanes of 59 South at West Sam Houston Parkway after leading officers on a three-hour chase, sparking a call for a SWAT team.Video from Houston Transtar shows the moment SWAT officers coaxed the man off the ledge, tackled him and then placed him in handcuffs.Investigators said this all started with a criminal mischief call. When officers attempted to stop the man, he took off in his SUV.Police used a Taser on the man, and it apparently took several officers to pick the man up and load him into a cruiser.We do not know what charges the man will face.