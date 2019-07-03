Police tackle man threatening to jump off SW Freeway: Video

Houston police say the man stopped traffic on the outbound lanes of 59 South at West Sam Houston Parkway after leading officers on a three-hour chase, sparking a call for a SWAT team.
Video from Houston Transtar shows the moment SWAT officers coaxed the man off the ledge, tackled him and then placed him in handcuffs.
Investigators said this all started with a criminal mischief call. When officers attempted to stop the man, he took off in his SUV.
Police used a Taser on the man, and it apparently took several officers to pick the man up and load him into a cruiser.
We do not know what charges the man will face.
Reason for the closure: A suspect (driver) who led our officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit is out of the vehicle and threatening to jump off the ramp that connects 59 South to the West Sam Houston Parkway (Tollway). #houtraffic #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 2, 2019
UPDATE: Suspect was just taken into custody. We’ll have a media briefing shortly.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2019
