EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4286790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Display cases smashed inside Galleria after reported heist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4286793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police tape off jewelry cases inside Galleria after heist

We've got a number of officers in & outside the Galleria Mall at 5085 Westheimer searching for at least two male suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a business on the second floor. No one injured. Incident reported about 1:10 pm. Expect delays in the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 19, 2018

At least two robbers reportedly smashed glass display cases holding jewelry and high-end watches inside the Galleria, police said.According to Houston police, officers are investigating a smash and grab heist that took place on the second floor of a store around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.Eyewitness News reporter Steve Campion reports the Macy's department store was targeted. In tweeted video, Campion captured investigators looking at display cases containing watches and other wares.That part of the store was also taped off.Police said the suspects are male, but no other description was immediately disclosed. It's also not known what was taken.HPD also advised anyone heading to the Galleria area to expect delays.