Police SUV stolen by handcuffed suspect

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in handcuffs managed to steal a Pasadena Police Department SUV Friday morning, officials said.

Police told ABC13 it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 225 and Shaver during a traffic stop, where an officer discovered the vehicle he had pulled over was stolen.

The man inside the vehicle was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the back of the patrol SUV.

Somehow, the suspect was able to climb into the front of the SUV and drive away in it.

He then led authorities on a 30-minute chase that ended when the suspect ran over railroad tracks off Highway 288 and the South Loop.

He wrecked the vehicle and ran off, but police found him and arrested him.

A security guard at nearby business saw the whole thing.

"I was in the guard shack, and suddenly, I heard a lot of noise from the sirens on the police cars, and I heard a lot of noise when I saw the police car jump the tracks," said security guard Rosendo De Luna.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.



