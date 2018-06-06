Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase.

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the man had taken the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett. She says the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned it and was taken into custody near City Hall.

Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County. Hill says he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped around 45 mph. No injuries or accidents were reported.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the vehicle is not a tank.

Police say charges are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen carmilitarysoldiersu.s. & worldpolice chasecaught on videoVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News