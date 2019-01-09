DOG ATTACK

Police shoot pit bulls attacking woman and her dog in 2nd attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shoot pit bulls attacking woman and her dog in NE Philadelphia in 2nd attack: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 4 p.m., January 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Philadelphia police say they had to discharge their weapons after the same two pit bulls that killed a dog two weeks ago attacked again.

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday police responded to a report of two dogs attacking a woman and her dog.

Two officers arrived at the scene and shot at the dogs, striking them, in an effort to stop the attack.

EMBED More News Videos

Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.



The woman, who asked only to be identified by her first name Kate, said she was walking her mother's bichon frise, Weenie, when the attack occurred.

"My mom was sitting on the pavement, holding Weenie, covered in blood," Kate said.

It was approximately two weeks ago that Jason Colucci, another resident on the block, shared his story about the same dogs getting out and killing his beloved dog Champ.

EMBED More News Videos

Man mauled attempting to save dog from Pit Bulls: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 29, 2018



In addition to killing Champ, the dogs also bit Colucci, as well as his landlord.

Colucci said he was told the pit bulls would be quarantined for a week. Police say they found out that the dogs were only held one day.

"I can't believe the same thing happened again after we called numerous times to try to get these dogs out of here," said Colucci.

Kate questioned, "If this could be prevented, if this could be taken care of, why wasn't it?"

Animal Care and Control said the agency cannot legally remove dogs from their owners because they were never charged with a crime after the first incident.

In a statement, they said: "With regard to the first bite incident, the dog owner appears to have complied with the bite quarantine procedures as required by law."

Kate says that is no consolation for her family.

"This had to be prevented, this has to be prevented," she said.

Police said they have been out to the home more than two dozen times to try and find the owners of the pit bulls to serve them a dangerous dog citation, but no one ever answered the door.

The officer-involved shooting investigation will also be looking into charges for the owner of the dogs.

No officers were injured in the incident.
EMBED More News Videos

Police fire at two pit bulls attacking woman and her dog as reported during Action News at 11 on January 7, 2019.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackpit bullpit bull attackshots firedpetsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Man injured trying to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Nearly 2 dozen emaciated sheep rescued after dog attack
4 Rottweilers kill grandmother and injure 2 kids
More dog attack
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Show More
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop wants tougher laws
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
SeaWorld offering free passes to preschoolers and teachers
More News