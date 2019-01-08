Police shoot suspect armed with gun outside hotel in southwest Houston

Officer-involved-shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man armed with a gun was shot by police in the parking lot of a hotel in southwest Houston Tuesday morning.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn located at 11050 Southwest Freeway near the Beltway.

Authorities say a hotel guest spotted a man in the parking lot with a gun. When officers arrived, they searched the lot, but didn't find him, until the manager told them the suspect was inside a hotel restroom.

Officers approached the man and gave him verbal commands.

When they tried to detain him, he ran out of the hotel.

Officials say police chased after him, giving him several commands to drop his weapon.

He refused to follow their orders and tried to enter the hotel again.

Police said they feared for guests and their lives and opened fire on the suspect.

He was hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.
