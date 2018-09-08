Houston police shoot armed suspect barricaded in SE Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say an armed male believed to be barricaded inside a home was shot by a police officer.



The Houston Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Tiffany Court around 9:30 a.m. in regard to a suspicious person with a weapon.

Police say the suspect was reportedly sitting in a back patio and shooting a gun into the air.

Upon officers' arrival, the man was no cooperating and SWAT was called in, police say.

Authorities say the suspect has been transported to the hospital and an investigation is underway for the officer involved shooting.
