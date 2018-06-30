Galena Park police seek public's help to identify shooters posted on Snapchat

EMBED </>More Videos

Police searching for people responsible for Snapchat shooting video (KTRK)

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the people seen on a Snapchat video shooting out of a moving vehicle in Galena Park.

Galena Park police shared the video on their Facebook Friday night, showing at least two people shooting out of a car.

The video shows the people in the video open fire while passing several homes.

RELATED: Suspects identified and charged in west Houston Snapchat shooting videos

EMBED More News Videos

Tarbutton has been arrested, but Cuellar is still at large.



No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that may help police, you are being asked to call them at 713-675-3471.

RELATED: Snapchat shooters: Here are all the people accused of firing guns on social media

EMBED More News Videos

The recent Houston area Snapchat incidents

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snapchatshootingmust-see videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News