GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for the people seen on a Snapchat video shooting out of a moving vehicle in Galena Park.
Galena Park police shared the video on their Facebook Friday night, showing at least two people shooting out of a car.
The video shows the people in the video open fire while passing several homes.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information that may help police, you are being asked to call them at 713-675-3471.
