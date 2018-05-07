One man may root for the right team, but he's playing for the wrong side.Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a watch worth $5,000 from a Galleria Mall store.A surveillance video shows a man sporting an Astros cap and jersey asking to see the watch as he pulled out a credit card to purchase it.The store employee then noticed a woman's name on the card and told the suspect she could not accept it.The suspect would not take "no" for an answer and is seen pulling out a knife to cut the sensor off the watch before leaving the store without paying for it.Anyone with information in regards to the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)