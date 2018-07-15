Police searching for 2 adults over video of child being kicked

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police are looking for two adults after a video emerged of a child being kicked several times.

Investigators released the video on Friday. They believe the incident happened on July 10 at the Russo Park Playground at Cottman and Torresdale avenues.

In the video, a little boy can be seen kicking a little girl, as an adult man separates them, saying, "No kicking!"

An adult woman then kicks the little boy twice, saying, "No kicking! You want to kick? How do you feel?"



A few moments later, the group walks out of view of the camera as the video ends.

Right now investigators say they don't know much of what happened beforehand, but Kelly Jax says she does. She took the video and says what happened was disturbing.

Jax claims that the woman seen in the video was actually encouraging the two children to fight.

"As they were fighting, the little boy was distressed. He did not want to fight," Jax said. "She was standing there laughing."

Jax says plenty of people were watching as the little girl took him to the ground.

"The little girl got him in a headlock on the ground and he wanted her off. He couldn't breathe," Jax said.

Finally, she says, it was when the little boy kicked his way free that the woman kicked him.

"The man said 'no hitting, no kicking,' and that's when she came around and kicked that boy so hard."

Since Jax has posted the video it's gained a lot of traction on social media, being shared thousands of times. Jax says people have questioned why she didn't rush in and stop it.

She said she desperately wanted to but couldn't because she was watching her grandchildren at the time.

"I didn't go after her and grab her. I should have. I kept reading the comments, but I had the girls with me and I couldn't do it because I didn't have anyone there to keep my kids and keep them safe," said Jax.

At a news conference on Friday, Captain Sekou Kinnebrew said he was grateful the video was taken. Now they need to find these two adults.

He says there's a lot of unanswered questions about this video.

"Our concern, of course, is for the welfare of the children, both the male and female. We don't know how many children they have, we don't know if they're foster parents, biological. We don't know if they're a couple who were babysitting the kids and the actual parents don't know this happened," said Kinnebrew.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild abuseNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News