Police searching for suspects who robbed 2 Houston gas stations

Suspects wanted for an aggravated robbery on July 14th at the V-Stop located at 1520 N. Loop E. and possibly tied to a capital murder at 14905 Old Humble Rd. on Aug. 4th. If you know them, please call @CrimeStopHOU ASAP 713-222-TIPS. See story-->https://t.co/40aLImwQ19 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/M4ijN51B8D