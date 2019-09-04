Help needed in identifying suspects who allegedly robbed 2 gas stations and killed a clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding two possible capital murder suspects who are also accused of robbing another gas station weeks before.On July 14, police say two armed men robbed the V-Stop gas station located at 1520 North Loop East.Police say one man jumped the counter while the second man pointed a handgun at the clerk.The suspect that jumped the counter allegedly forced the clerk to open the register and remove the money from the cash drawer and the money from the safe.Police say they believe the same two men also robbed a Sunrise Food Store located at 14905 Old Humble Road on Aug. 4.During the robbery, the store clerk was shot and killed by one of the suspects.On Wednesday, authorities released surveillance video showing the two men robbing the V-Stop store.Police described both men as a black males, 25 to 30 years old, weighing 150 pounds and 5'4" to 5'7".Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the men's arrest.