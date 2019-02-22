EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5151072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly released surveillance footage shows moments after violent rooftop shooting

DAYLIGHT LOOK: police tape down, we get to see the 3 abandoned homes on Eastbrook Dr. dead end, where police say shooter say on roof and picked his victims off “like deer.” 2 men dead. #abc13 https://t.co/Sjo3fkViY1… pic.twitter.com/6Tgp1Htem1 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2019

Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from a rooftop, killing two men and leaving one person in critical condition in east Houston.The ambush happened Thursday after 4:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook, near Strickland Park.HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the shooter was waiting on the roof of an abandoned home, armed with an "AR-15 type rifle, with a 30-round clip."Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 Friday morning shows two people running away. It's not clear if this was during or after the shooting. In another clip, a man in red is crawling on the ground. Two other men are also in the video, including one who appears to be crouching by a car along the street.During a press conference Thursday night, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened between two groups who were "settling a score from a previous fight."One group arrived first and camped out on the roof.An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old man were killed in the shooting.Another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee."No one's in custody, but I have high confidence that we're going to find this coward," Acevedo said. "We're looking for a black Tahoe. A black Tahoe is all we have so far, but I promise you, we're going to get them."A neighbor told ABC13 he heard at least 30 shots and described a woman screaming hysterical in the street."They have to catch those guys because who knows if they'll do it again," said neighbor Johnny Perry.