Police searching for rooftop gunman who shot and killed 2 in broad daylight in east Houston

New surveillance video shows moments after deadly rooftop shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from a rooftop, killing two men and leaving one person in critical condition in east Houston.

The ambush happened Thursday after 4:45 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook, near Strickland Park.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the shooter was waiting on the roof of an abandoned home, armed with an "AR-15 type rifle, with a 30-round clip."

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 Friday morning shows two people running away. It's not clear if this was during or after the shooting. In another clip, a man in red is crawling on the ground. Two other men are also in the video, including one who appears to be crouching by a car along the street.

WATCH: Surveillance video appears to show moments of shooting
Newly released surveillance footage shows moments after violent rooftop shooting



During a press conference Thursday night, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the shooting happened between two groups who were "settling a score from a previous fight."

One group arrived first and camped out on the roof.

An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old man were killed in the shooting.


Another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee.

"No one's in custody, but I have high confidence that we're going to find this coward," Acevedo said. "We're looking for a black Tahoe. A black Tahoe is all we have so far, but I promise you, we're going to get them."

A neighbor told ABC13 he heard at least 30 shots and described a woman screaming hysterical in the street.

"They have to catch those guys because who knows if they'll do it again," said neighbor Johnny Perry.

2 men killed in ambush in east Houston

