PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for a man and woman who allegedly duplicated a credit card and used it a Home Depot in Pasadena.
The Pasadena Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing the pair using the skimmed debit card to make multiple purchases.
In the video, a woman is caught on camera leaving the Home Depot with a basket full of items. Seconds later, a man is seen walking out of the store behind her.
Anyone with information regarding the man and woman in the video is asked to call detective R. Thorton at 713-475-7247.
