Surveillance video shows pair using skimmed debit card at Pasadena Home Depot

Police searching for par who used skimming debit card

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a man and woman who allegedly duplicated a credit card and used it a Home Depot in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing the pair using the skimmed debit card to make multiple purchases.

In the video, a woman is caught on camera leaving the Home Depot with a basket full of items. Seconds later, a man is seen walking out of the store behind her.

Anyone with information regarding the man and woman in the video is asked to call detective R. Thorton at 713-475-7247.

RELATED: How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft

Learn what to look for to avoid the devices that want to steal your personal information

Related Topics:
skimmingcredit cardsPasadena
