EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1869509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn what to look for to avoid the devices that want to steal your personal information

Authorities are searching for a man and woman who allegedly duplicated a credit card and used it a Home Depot in Pasadena.The Pasadena Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing the pair using the skimmed debit card to make multiple purchases.In the video, a woman is caught on camera leaving the Home Depot with a basket full of items. Seconds later, a man is seen walking out of the store behind her.Anyone with information regarding the man and woman in the video is asked to call detective R. Thorton at 713-475-7247.