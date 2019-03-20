Police searching for missing 8-month-old girl in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a statewide alert in Indiana for a missing 8-month-old.
Amiah Robertson was last seen Friday. Her mother made an emotional plea on TV, saying that her ex-boyfriend picked the little girl up from the babysitter and never brought her back.
Police say they are getting conflicting stories.
They searched the mother's home Tuesday and arrested the ex-boyfriend on unrelated charges.
