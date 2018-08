Houston police need your help finding a missing 37-year-old woman.Brittany Burfield was last seen on June 25 by her family, police said.Her vehicle was located off the Richmond/West Sam Houston Toll Road area.Burfield is described as a white female, 5' 6" tall, 115 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.