Police searching for missing 12-year-old Houston boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Alfonzo Angel Guzman, who went missing Tuesday night on the northeast side.

Alfonzo was last seen at his home in the 15000 block of Sellers Road around 8:30 p.m.

The boy was wearing a green shirt and black pants with a white-colored stripe down the leg.

Alfonzo is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person/Runaway Unit at 713-755-7427.
