Police searching for man who exposed himself to HISD middle school student

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Independent School District police increased patrols around Frank Black Middle School.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Independent School District police increased patrols around Frank Black Middle School. The step up in security follows an alarming situation Wednesday.

The school's principal said a man exposed himself to a student as they walked to school. In an audio message sent to parents, the principal said the disturbing behavior unfolded on Judiway Street and East T.C. Jester Blvd.

The student was unharmed. The principal described the suspect as, "a dark-skinned Hispanic male driving a white pickup truck possibly featuring the white logo 4XD."

Anyone with information on the man's identity should contact the HISD police department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimesstudentsHISDHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test
More than 60 men arrested for soliciting minors online
Dead newborn remains found inside women's bathroom at Amazon
Suspects lead police on wild chase in Dallas
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Illinois parents sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
Show More
Teens accused of making false report after drug deal gone bad
$10K reward offered for suspect wanted in death of Pasadena man
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
More News