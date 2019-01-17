The Houston Independent School District police increased patrols around Frank Black Middle School. The step up in security follows an alarming situation Wednesday.The school's principal said a man exposed himself to a student as they walked to school. In an audio message sent to parents, the principal said the disturbing behavior unfolded on Judiway Street and East T.C. Jester Blvd.The student was unharmed. The principal described the suspect as, "a dark-skinned Hispanic male driving a white pickup truck possibly featuring the white logo 4XD."Anyone with information on the man's identity should contact the HISD police department.