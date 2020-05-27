Crime Stoppers searching for suspect who set fire to building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man accused of setting fire to a business building.

Video from the night of May 6, shows the unknown man at 2:04 a.m. outside of a building in the 6800 block of Martin Luther king Blvd.

During the incident, surveillance video caught the accused man pouring ignitable liquid on the back wall of the business. The suspect then is then seen igniting the exterior wall on fire and leaving on foot. He was last seen running eastbound on Crestridge Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact crime stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
