Police searching for man accused of murdering 2 people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's not a matter of if Ronald Smith will kill again, it's when. That's what investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office believe.
Smith is charged with two murders, and authorities need your help to find him.
On Oct. 21, investigators say Smith gunned down a 34-year-old father.
Michael Ware was shot to death in a car at an apartment complex located on Bammel Village in northwest Harris County.
Detectives say Ware was killed in front of his two children. It's believed that Smith drove off in a black Chevy Malibu after the murder.
"Michael was a very quiet individual, very humble. It's just painful knowing that it happened to him," said Kimberly Hawkins, Ware's cousin. "He's not the type to bother anyone. He had two beautiful kids. He had a mother, he had a father, he had aunts and he had uncles. Please, someone help us."
Smith goes by the nickname "Pappa." HPD investigators say the name is tattooed on Smith's right cheek.
HPD detectives say Smith is also linked to Sherroin Brentley's murder in 2017. The 38-year-old was shot to death on Veterans Memorial Drive in northwest Houston the day after Christmas.
"Folks, our community must pull together to get this extremely dangerous killer off our streets and in jail where he belongs," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "This suspect has shown himself to be someone with no regard to human life. He ends his agreements by coldly gunning down people on the street. It's time that he's held accountable before someone else crosses his path."
If you know where Smith is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
