Authorities are asking for the public's help after an elderly man went missing Thursday morning.Police say Lawrence Walker, 81, was last seen at his residence in the 2600 block of Schilder Drive in north Houston.Walker is described as being 5'11", approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and pants.If anyone has information on Walker's whereabouts contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131 or the Missing Person's Division at (713) 394-1865.