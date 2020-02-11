Police searching for 3 men who robbed AT&T in West University

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for three men who they believe robbed an AT&T store Tuesday afternoon.West University Place police responded to reports of a robbery at the cell phone store located in the 6000 block of Kirby around 1:40 p.m.Store employees told officers that the suspects fled in a gray Ford Taurus.Moments later, officers located a vehicle matching the description at University and Wakeforest, and arrested the driver.Three other suspects fled on foot. Officers say two of them were wearing gray hoodies, and the third suspect was wearing a red hoodie.Officers are searching the area for the three men.