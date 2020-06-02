child abduction

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy abducted in Waco

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers are searching for a 2-year-old boy abducted in Waco, according to Waco PD.

Frankie Gonzales is described as white with black hair, brown eyes and stands at 2 feet, 6 inches. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on both, and black and white Nike shoes.

Law enforcement believes the child is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.

There is no information yet on a suspect or a vehicle.
