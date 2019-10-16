Thief targets Sugar Land churches in crime spree

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into three Sugar Land churches.In each instance, exterior windows were broken and interior offices and storage rooms were ransacked.A small amount of cash was reported missing from one of the churches.The burglaries occurred at Sugar Land Family Church, Theresa's Catholic Church, and Faith Lutheran Church, sometime during the night of Sept. 14 and the following morning.Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.