Thief targets Sugar Land churches in crime spree

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into three Sugar Land churches.

In each instance, exterior windows were broken and interior offices and storage rooms were ransacked.

A small amount of cash was reported missing from one of the churches.

The burglaries occurred at Sugar Land Family Church, Theresa's Catholic Church, and Faith Lutheran Church, sometime during the night of Sept. 14 and the following morning.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landburglarychurchsurveillance
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family demands answers after Alvin police killed man
Game room security guard says he was shot 9 times by robbers
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Astros pitcher and reporter wife open up about pregnancy journey
Show More
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
City workers go beyond collecting trash to help students
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
Great-grandmother loses 70 pounds doing CrossFit
More TOP STORIES News