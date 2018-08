Police are working to find the person responsible for killing a 17-year-old in southeast Houston.Investigators say the teen was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night at the Bellfort Pines apartments on Canyon Street.When officers arrived, they said they found the teenage male dead in the stairway.Police say just before the shooting happened, the boy may have received a phone call, which prompted him to go outside.No arrests have been made at this time.