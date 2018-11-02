Police search for shooter after man killed in SW Houston

Breaking: HPD investigating shooting in a neighborhood near Stella Link and 610 ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/AsLXsoBMV1 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) November 2, 2018

HPD officers are currently working a shooting in the 3700 block of Woodvalley Drive. Preliminary information is one male was wounded about 11:05 a.m. and has been taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Suspect fled in a light gold or silver four-door sedan. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 2, 2018

Police are trying to find a suspect on the loose after a man was killed in a late morning shooting.The violence broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Woodvalley Drive.One man was wounded and taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.Police say the suspect took off in a light gold or silver four-door sedan.