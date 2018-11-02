Police search for shooter after man killed in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to find a suspect on the loose after a man was killed in a late morning shooting.

The violence broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Woodvalley Drive.

One man was wounded and taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.



Police say the suspect took off in a light gold or silver four-door sedan.
