Police search for possible bodies dumped at former Clear Lake Golf Course

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston police investigate portion of old Clear Lake golf course

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police investigation is centering on a portion of Exploration Green, the park that was formerly the Clear Lake Golf Course.

Houston police investigators are on the scene, just off Reseda.

A large space has been blocked off by crime scene tape, and sources tell ABC13 they are investigating possible bodies dumped in the area.

Members of the Houston police gang unit are said to be part of the investigation.

Officials stress there is no immediate danger to the public.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
clear lakepoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Lyft driver's family asking for prayers after DUI crash
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Show More
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
Former Houston Texan coaches at Ft. Bend Christian Academy
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-pilot, says Air Force officer raped her
More TOP STORIES News