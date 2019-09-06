Police search for driver that killed man in hit-and-run accident in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a driver who they say killed a man during a hit-and-run accident in northwest Houston.

Police told ABC13 that the driver failed to stop after hitting the man on Brittmoore Road and Hazelhurst Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a 2014 - 2017, light-colored Toyota truck with damage to the front-end.

Officers are also looking for surveillance video to help identify the driver.
