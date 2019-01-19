Fatal crash at 9300 Tidwell. HPD VCD on scene investigating. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 20, 2019

Police are searching for the driver they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston.Houston police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night. The man was struck in the 9300 block of Tidwell Road.Police say the driver did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian.The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.Houston Police Vehicular Crimes Division is actively working this scene.