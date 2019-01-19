HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT

Police search for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the driver they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston.

Houston police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night. The man was struck in the 9300 block of Tidwell Road.


Police say the driver did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Houston Police Vehicular Crimes Division is actively working this scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedcrashpedestrian killedpedestrian struckhit and runhit and run accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Authorities search for driver who hit 16-year-old riding on bike
Street racer critically injures 2 young girls
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
More hit and run accident
Top Stories
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season
'Last Woman Starting' runs Houston Marathon for a good cause
IT'S GETTING CRAZY COLD OUT: Hour-by-hour breakdown of overnight cold blast
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
Dr Pepper to launch a Texas-inspired bottle collection
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Show More
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
Nearly 400 migrants detained after crossing under fence into US
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Stranger invited to bachelor party after an email typo
Man charged for allegedly trying to burn down in-laws' homes
More News